This Boy Donated His Hair To A Friend

Tyler Boone spent two years of his life growing his hair out for one reason, to give it all away. The lucky recipient is Tyler’s friend, Gabby Ruiz, who suffers from Alopecia.

Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune disorder which causes the immune system to mistakenly attack hair follicles, leading to hair loss.

Boone was quoted saying simply, “I just want to make her happy.”

Children With Hair Loss is a nonprofit organization which provides free wigs to children who have lost their hair. All 12 inches of Tyler’s hair will be made into a wig for Ruiz.

Via Huffington Post