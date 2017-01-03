Texas Lawmaker Gets Hit In The Head With Bullet On New Year’s, Plans Bill To Prevent “Celebratory Gunfire”

While celebrating New Year’s with his family, Rep. Armando Martinez was struck in the head by a stray bullet fired by someone also celebrating. He told CBS 4 News, “It felt like a sledgehammer hit me over the head.”

He was eventually transferred to Valley Baptist Medical Center where doctors were able to successfully remove the bullet, which punctured his skull, but did no damage to his brain. Now, Martinez has plans to file legislation that hopefully would severely reduce, and maybe eliminate, celebratory gunfire. He continued with CBS 4 saying, “If my legislation could help save a life, you know, then definitely that’s what we’re gonna be looking at doing. But I need to talk to our sheriff’s department and maybe our (district attorney) and see exactly what type of ideas they have as well, so that way we can get an idea of how we’re going to do it and propose it.”

The sheriff’s office has launched a deadly conduct investigation, and as a hunter and concealed handgun owner, Martinez understands the value of owning a firearm, but thinks people need to stop and think before firing a gun in the air. “…everybody knows better than to get a gun and fire it up in the air because what goes up must come down.”

Via Texas Tribune