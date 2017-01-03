Suspect In Three County Crime Spree Arrested In Navarro County

Tuesday morning Jan. 3, 2017, I-45 was shut down in Navarro County after a SWAT team surrounded and apprehended a man who is a suspect in a three county wide crime spree.

Officials say the unidentified suspect committed a robbery in nearby Limestone County, then an aggravated robbery at a Shell gas station in Freestone County.

The suspect then stopped his truck on the side of I-45 near Mile Marker 220, and proceeded to fire shots from a gun. SWAT officers were called out to the scene and surrounded the truck. I-45 was shut down for a short time while the standoff took place.