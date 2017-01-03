New Year and New Baby for Janet Jackson & Husband

New bundle of joy for the new year for Janet Jackson, 50, and her husband Wissam Al Mana, 42, On Tuesday January 3rd the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana. Janet Jackson cancelled the second leg of her tour in April and in May announced her pregnancy.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep says “Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

#JanetJackson, husband Wissam Al Mana, welcome a son: Eissa Al Mana https://t.co/sHBwQRbBHc — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 3, 2017

Jackson revealed she was secretly married in 2012 and in May 2016 said that her and her husband are expecting their first child.

