Johnny Manziel May Have Violated Restraining Order

January 3, 2017 5:29 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Colleen Crowley, Johnny Manziel, johnny manziel fight with girlfriend

Johnny Manziel was seen partying in the same Miami night club, LIV, as his estranged ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley. This would violate the agreement prosecutors made last moth which would have resulted in the dismissal of domestic violence charges.

This is all in the wake of Manziel’s last incident in January of 2016, where the football star was accused of threatening and hitting Crowley, which allegedly resulted in Crowley suffering from a ruptured ear drum.

Among not being able to have any contact with Colleen Crowley, Manziel would also have had to attend an anger management class, a violence victim impact panel and participate in the NFL’s substance abuse program.

If the reports really are true Manziel will be looking at up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Via ESPN

