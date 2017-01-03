‘Hollyweed’ Mastermind Reveals Himself

January 3, 2017 3:20 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Hollyweed, hollywood sign

His name is Zach Fernandez, but online he is known as ‘Jesushands’. His tags were found all over the sheets he allegedly used to manufacture the ‘Hollyweed’ prank.

He was quoted online saying, “Mission completed. Welcome 2017. I feel great. I’m wishing you all a beautiful new year.”

The mysterious man who brought us joy into 2017 ended with an ominous statement, “So the mission’s like 95 percent complete, nah it’s probably like 50 percent complete, but keep an eye out and have a safe new year.”

Via ELITE DAILY

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live