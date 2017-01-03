‘Hollyweed’ Mastermind Reveals Himself

His name is Zach Fernandez, but online he is known as ‘Jesushands’. His tags were found all over the sheets he allegedly used to manufacture the ‘Hollyweed’ prank.

He was quoted online saying, “Mission completed. Welcome 2017. I feel great. I’m wishing you all a beautiful new year.”

The mysterious man who brought us joy into 2017 ended with an ominous statement, “So the mission’s like 95 percent complete, nah it’s probably like 50 percent complete, but keep an eye out and have a safe new year.”

Via ELITE DAILY