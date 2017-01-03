Fair Park Concert Venue Will Be Called Starplex . . . again

January 3, 2017 8:25 PM
Do you remember the days when the venue was called Starplex.  Opened in 1988 was called Coca-Cola Starplex,  Several corporate sponsors stepped up and wanted naming rights, which began the change of names from ‘Smirnoff Music Center’ and changed again in 2008 to Superpages.com Center, 2011 name changed to Gexa Energy Pavillion.

GuideLive  reports that The Fair Park concert venue formerly known as Starplex is now the Starplex, again!  Here’s more good news:  The venue will also receive $8 million of upgrades this year.

