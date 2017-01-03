D.L. Hughley Defends Debbie Reynold’s Joke

D.L. Hughley has faced considerable backlash for what many consider an insensitive joke made after the passing of Debbie Reynolds, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Hughley tweeted:

Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don't make no mistakes! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat. — Judith Benezra (@JudithBenezra) December 29, 2016

People immediately pounced on the comedian, accusing him of being insensitive, athough Hughley responded quickly to the tweets defending his joke.

Ignoring the insensitivity of this tweet, the sheer ignorance is mind-blowing. This is disgusting. @RealDLHughley https://t.co/znSNhKGNGn — Cheddar Baè Biscuit (@T_dot_Lee_PhD) December 29, 2016

In a new interview with TMZ, the 53-year-old says that his intent was not to be insensitive, and that comedy has a nature of being insensitive. He also goes on to clarify he would never delete a tweet because someone is mad.

You can watch the entire video from TMZ by following the link below! WARNING, there is some foul language!

D.L. Hughley Defends Debbie Reynolds Death Joke (VIDEO) https://t.co/AlryuzhBpf — TMZ (@TMZ) January 3, 2017

Via TMZ