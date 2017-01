New year, new BOSS.

The new version of Celebrity Apprentice premiered last night, replacing The Donald with The Arnold.

My favorite lines of the night were the way he insists on being addressed in the boardroom…The Governor.

Ok. We’ll go with that.

But the best part was his new line for firing people…”YOU’RE TERMINATED!”

Nope…not kidding.

So, which “celebrity” got sent home first?? Click here for the spoiler from USA Today