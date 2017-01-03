2017’s First Meteor Shower Will Be Awesome

The Quadrantids will be 2017’s first meteor shower and it’s shaping up to be a pretty amazing start to the year. Hundreds of pieces of a shattered comet will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere from now until into Wednesday morning.

The star show is actually happening during the day as well but we won’t be able to see it when the sun is up.

Just a few tips if you want to catch the shooting stars yourself. Try to get away from light pollution, you’re also going to need clear skies, and lastly remember to keep looking up, they’re surprisingly easy to miss.

Via ELITE DAILY