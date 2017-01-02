Twin Brothers Born In Different Years

January 2, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: 1037 KVIL, 2016, 2017, babies, birth, Brothers, Twins

This New Year’s weekend was quite the end to a crazy year, especially for one family.

In Glendale, AZ, Holly Shay went into labor with her twin boys on Saturday night New Year’s Eve.  However they didn’t expect them to be born years apart, but in this case that’s exactly what happened.

Sawyer, born at 11:51 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and just 10 minutes later, Everett was born at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Twenty-two days away from his retirement, Dr. Sawyer says he couldn’t have asked for a better way to end his 25-year career, adding that earning the rare bragging right between hospitals to have the first and last baby born of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live