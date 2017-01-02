“Sherlock’s” Benedict Cumberbatch Distant Relative Of “Holmes” Author Arthur Conan Doyle

Benedict Cumberbatch has starred in the titular role of BBC’s amazing television series Sherlock since 2010. New research from Ancestry.com has confirmed that Cumberbatch is related to the original author of the Sherlock Holmes publications, Arthur Conan Doyle. The two are 16th cousins, twice removed.

Ancestry.com was not asked to dig into the backgrounds of either Cumberbatch or Doyle, but researchers at the website are fans of the series, as well as historical puzzles that may link seemingly two random individuals. Lisa Elzey, family historian at Ancestry, explained that “Making family history connections is similar to piecing together a mysterious puzzle, one that the great Sherlock Holmes himself would be intrigued to solve.”

Their common ancestor was John of Gaunt, the duke of Lancaster and the fourth son of King Edward III of England. John of Gaunt was Doyle’s 15th great-grandfather and Cumberbatch’s 17th great-grandfather.

Ancestry.com has not yet told Cumberbatch of his suprise relation.

Via Fox News