MASH’s Father John Mulcahy, William Christopher, Dead At 84; Costar Alan Alda Pens Sweet Tribute

Actor William Christopher, best known for his role on the legendary television series M*A*S*H passed away Saturday at the age of 84. Christopher had been battling cancer, specifically non-lung small cell carcinoma, and died peacefully with his wife at his side.
When news broke of Christopher’s death, his former M*A*S*H costar Alan Alda, who portrayed Captain Hawkeye Pierce, tweeted a sweet message in tribute to his friend:
In December 2015, Wayne Rogers, who played Trapper John on the series, passed away from pneumonia.
Via People