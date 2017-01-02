J. Law Refuses To Take Selfies With Fans

January 2, 2017 11:51 AM
If you ever get a chance to meet Jennifer Lawrence and want a selfie with her, we have some bad news.

The actress told the Daily Telegraph that she’s not taking selfies with fans anymore. She said that being famous comes with a few occupational hazards, one of them being how familiar fans may feel toward her.

“I have just started becoming really rude and drawn into myself,”  the 26-year-old lamented. “I think that people think that we already are friends because I am famous and they feel like they already know me – but I don’t know them.”

“I have to protect my bubble, like, ‘I have a weird job – don’t let this be a reality.”

