Eva Amurri Reveals Night Nurse Dropped Her Son And Fractured His Skull

Before going any further, Eva also said that her son is doing absolutely fine. She wrote on her blog, “He has been healing well, hitting milestones, cooing, smiling, and generally showing us that he is and will be ok as he grows and develops.”

Eva Amurri, daughter of Susan Sarandon, revealed in an impassioned blog post her ongoing battle with depression and maybe PTSD, after a Night Nurse dropped her son Major shortly after Thanksgiving. The nurse was holding Major, 3-months-old, when she fell asleep. Major slipped from her grasp, fell, and cracked his skull on the hardwood floor. Eva recalls her and her husband, Kyle Martino, waking up to the sound of Major hitting the floor, and then “hysterical piercing screams.”

Favorite Photo Of 2016? Well, that's a NO BRAINER 😂❤👧🏼👶🏻😬 (ps- Major expressing my daily #Mood, as per usual) #HappilyEvaAfter #HappyNewYear #MomLife #MarloweAndMajor A photo posted by HAPPILY EVA AFTER (@thehappilyeva) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:58am PST

Major was immediately taken to a hospital, where he stayed for two days, which Eva wrote about saying, “To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.” Major escaped without any injury, and is growing up healthy, although Eva can’t help but feel responsible for the incident. “Let me tell you– the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy. I wept in the hospital, telling anyone who would listen that it should have been me. That I was to blame.”

Eva no longer allows anyone to care for her children, as she feels she can only trust herself. And she now believed she might be suffering from some sort of PTSD, brought on by Postpartum Depression. She wrote, “Hearing Major cry hard immediately triggers my memories of the moments after the accident and instigates an immediate panic attack– my heart races and tears spring to my eyes.”

She looks forward to 2017, however. “With open arms, I welcome 2017 as the year I learn to forgive a little deeper, to let go a little more easily, to accept some things I cannot change, and to love myself a lot more unconditionally.”

