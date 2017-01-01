Protestors Climb NFL Stadium Rafters And Hang Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline Banner From Roof

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis played host to a Week 17 NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. During the game, a couple of protestors scaled the stadium’s rafters, and successfully hung a banner from the roof protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The pipeline was scheduled to be complete today, but protests and a myriad of controversy have delayed its completion.
U.S. Bank has $175 million in credit lines tied to one of the parent companies of the pipeline, which is why the two men hung the banner. Authorities still don’t know how they were able to get into the rafters with all of their gear in the first place, although stadium officials believe they were able to begin by climbing a low wall.
After more than an hour hanging in the rafters, the protestors came down and are being charged with trespassing.
