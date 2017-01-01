Hollywood Sign Was Vandalized Now Reads ‘Hollyweed’

“HOLLYWOOD” sign changed to read “HOLLYWeeD”

Someone changed the sign overnight on New Year’s day. L.A. Police say that surveillance video did capture one person climbing the fence that surrounds the sign according to Sgt. Juneau of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Security Services Division. Currently this is being investigated for misdemeanor trespassing.

California voters passed Proposition 64 in the November election to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state. Exactly what’s the punishment for changing O’s to E’s

The iconic Hollywood sign was mysteriously altered overnight and now reads "Hollyweed." https://t.co/lOPyVwuXiF pic.twitter.com/zlJn5lhcv9 — KTLA (@KTLA) January 1, 2017

FUN FACT: “HOLLYWOOD” is spelled out in 45-feet and is 350 feet long. It was originally created in 1923

The Hollywood sign has been changed to read "Hollyweed" and police are currently investigating. pic.twitter.com/14FBsCCHcK — Seriously Strange (@SeriousStrange) January 1, 2017

