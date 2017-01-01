HBO To Air Documentary About Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’ Relationship January 7th

In light of their recent deaths, HBO has pushed up the scheduled air date of a film documenting the relationship between mother/daughter actors Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds originally had a spring airdate, but producers have pushed up the film and it is now set to air January 7th.

The film has not been shown on television, but has had several viewings at film festivals in New York and Cannes. The makers of the film have described Bright Lights as an idea of Fisher’s. Fisher wanted to document her mother’s Las Vegas act, as performing began to take its toll on the 83-year-old.

HBO describes the film as “hilarious and heart-rending,” and will also air Wishful Drinking, an adaption of Fisher’s autobiographical stage production. Wishful Drinking combines her one-woman stage performance, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage. That is set to air tonight at 8pm.

