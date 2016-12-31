Young Kennedy Arrested After Standing Up For Gay Friend

Conor Kennedy just became my favorite Kennedy.

According to the Aspen Daily News, Conor Kennedy (grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy: President John F. Kennedy’s younger brother) was arrested on Thursday night at the Bootsy Bellows night club in Aspen for standing up for a gay friend.

Apparently, some men at the club called his friend a fa**ot.  After Kennedy called the men out on it, they allegedly attacked him.

Conor evidently punched one of the men in the head: and had to be pulled off the men.  Conor’s no stranger to the roughness: he’s a Harvard rugby player.

His father, Robert Kennedy Jr., supported his son in the ordeal: saying he’s happy Conor stood up for his friend.

Source: The Advocate Magazine

