Sia’s Getting A Divorce

According to TMZ, Sia’s short marriage to Erik Lang is coming to an end.

The pop music star filed for divorce in Los Angeles citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sia separated from Lang earlier this month, but it seems as though the marriage of two years is coming to an end.

Luckily, the two are dedicated to remaining good friends (and they don’t have any children).

