In Her U.F.C. Return, Ronda Rousey Defeated By Amanda Nunes In 48 Seconds

December 31, 2016 7:50 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Amanda Nunes, Herb Dean, Las Vegas, Ronda Rousey, T-Mobile Arena, U.F.C., U.F.C. 207

After a 13-month absence from the U.F.C., Ronda Rousey (12-2) lost to Amanda Nunes (14-4) in less than a minute during her comeback fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last night.

From the very first punch, Nunes went after Rousey with vengeance at U.F.C. 207.  So much so, that referee Herb Dean stopped the fight with Rousey still on her feet: who still ended up leaving the cage, protesting, in her mother’s arms.

Nunes taunted Rousey to the crowd: saying she already has money from movies, and to forget about her.

Even with the loss, Rousey still banked $3 million.

Check out the pics (in order) below.

Source: New York Times

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, or check out my blog here!

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live