In Her U.F.C. Return, Ronda Rousey Defeated By Amanda Nunes In 48 Seconds

After a 13-month absence from the U.F.C., Ronda Rousey (12-2) lost to Amanda Nunes (14-4) in less than a minute during her comeback fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last night.

From the very first punch, Nunes went after Rousey with vengeance at U.F.C. 207. So much so, that referee Herb Dean stopped the fight with Rousey still on her feet: who still ended up leaving the cage, protesting, in her mother’s arms.

Nunes taunted Rousey to the crowd: saying she already has money from movies, and to forget about her.

Even with the loss, Rousey still banked $3 million.

Source: New York Times

