“Dirty Dancing” Back in Movie Theaters for 30th Anniversary

In 1987 the movie “Dirty Dancing” was released, and it became one of the biggest movies of the year and the 80’s decade and 30 years later still one of the most beloved films starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS: Two dates Jan 29th and Feb 1st 2017

Fathom Events will be showing ‘Dirty Dancing” in 550 movie theaters across the county. There will be a special screening that includes 15 minute documentary about the movie.

Vista Ridge Mall – Lewisville

Ridgmar 13 – Fort Worth

Fossil Creek 11 – Fort Worth

Cinemark Alliance Town Center – Fort Worth

Northeast Mall – Hurst

Cinemark 13 – Mansfield

Cinemark 14 – Cedar Hill

Northpark Center 15 – Dallas

Galaxy 10 – Dallas

Cinemark 17 IMAX – Dallas

Cinemark 12 – Rockwall

Cinemark 24 The Legacy – Plano

Tinseltown USA – Plano

Frisco Square – Frisco

Tinseltown Movies 17 – Grapevine

Cinemark Allen 16 – Allen

