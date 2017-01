Avoid the Area: News reports of small plane crashed into storage facility, McKinney Police and Fire on the scene on Custer Road and Virginia Parkway—

Witnesses saying #mckinneycrash landed in Home Depot parking lot. Heavily populated. 1 dead confirmed. pic.twitter.com/4vZ65BK0Ow — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) January 1, 2017

The FAA confirmed that two small planes collided near Aero Country Airport. One Fatality – Custer Rd WILL BE CLOSED for quite some time.

Plane crash in McKinney, Custer X Virginia pic.twitter.com/397MIg4hig — 12 years of wave (@_ktbm) December 31, 2016

THIS IS VIDEO –FROM CBS 11

Update – Closing all lanes of Custer Road near Virginia Parkway due to reported debris in the roadway. — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 31, 2016

Posted by someone capturing the crash