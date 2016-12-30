This Uber Driver Deserves A Medal

Uber driver Keith Avila picked up two women and a 16-year-old girl on Monday, December 26 in Elk Grove, California.

The driver reports the under aged girl was ‘dressed provocatively’ and claims the two women were saying things like, “OK, when we get there the first thing you’re gonna do is give the guy a hug and you’re gonna ask if he has any weapons”.

Avila quickly became suspicious and when he dropped the women off he immediately called the police.

As it turns out the girl had been reported as missing and was taken inot protective custody. Police also arrested a 20-year-old male suspect as well as the two women.

Officer Chris Trim said this about Avila’s heroic actions:

“He could’ve said nothing. Went on his way, collected his fare. And then that 16-year-old victim could’ve been victimized again by who knows how many different people over the next couple of days, weeks, months.”

Via Elite Daily