Texas State Railroad Closes, Employees Terminated

Always a popular holiday travel destination, the Texas State Railroad has closed its doors, and according to who you ask, this could very well be a permanent development.

Janet Gregg, an employee of the Texas State Railroad, wrote in an email that she was one of the employees to lose her job, and was told that the railroad would be closing. She wrote, “This is very disappointing, especially in light of the fact that we set a new record for ridership this year with both Polar Express and regular season riders.” In a phone interview, she confirmed that all but 2 of the 40 employees had lost their jobs.

Executives from Iowa Pacific, who own Texas State Railroads, wanted to clarify that Gregg’s email was not authorized or approved by the railroad, and assured that the railroad’s closing is only temporary, and all of the employees let go were seasonal. Ed Ellis, president of Iowa Pacific, wrote in an email that, “Texas State Railroad is operating normally, which means there are no excursion trains in January or February. Excursion train operations will resume in March. In order to manage costs, headcount has been reduced for that period.”

The railroad operates between Rusk and Palestine, Texas, and Palestine’s Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum says it’s hard to estimate how much the city relies on the railroad fiscally. She said, “A lot of the attractions or the additional layered-on events here in Palestine are fed when people are waiting to ride on the train. We have a lot of hotels in the area that rely on the ridership.”

Earlier this morning, the Texas State Railroad’s website was still selling tickets for a February Valentine’s Dinner Train, but that page has since been removed.

Via Tyler Paper