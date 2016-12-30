Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck In Elevator Underneath Ball In Times Square

December 30, 2016 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Dick Clark, Elevator, funny, Good Morning America, New Year's Eve, New York, Ryan Seacrest, stuck, Times Square

Ryan Seacrest was headed towards an interview with Good Morning America.  All set to promote Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Seacrest hit a bit of a snag, when the elevator he was riding in decided to  stop.

Luckily for us, Seacrest was able to keep his spirits high, and posted his adventures in the stuck elevator on social media for all of us to enjoy.

Stuck in the elevator on the way up to the ball w/ @goodmorningamerica #RockinEve

A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

Luckily, one of New York’s finest was able to free Seacrest, and he made it to Good Morning America on time, where he joked that next time he’ll take the stairs!

Via USA Today

