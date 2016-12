Astronaut Thomas Pesquet and his crew took a break and decided to show up all us earthlings. In his video all the astronauts stood completely still… in zero gravity. We think this beats any human statue you’ll ever see.

We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

Via Huffington Post