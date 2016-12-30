Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Visit Children’s Cancer Ward

Miley has taken a lot of criticism since she made the transition from teen icon to grown woman, but this is absolutely heart warming.

Days after Christmas the two celebs visited Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California, on Thursday. They took pictures and generally kept the children company.

Miley released this statement earlier this week saying, ““I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances!”

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:46pm PST

Via Huffington Post