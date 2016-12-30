Lindsay Lohan Is Practically Begging To Do Mean Girls 2

In a Facebook Live interview with CNN, Lindsay Lohan not only admitted she’s down for a Mean Girls 2…she’s actively pursuing it!

She said “I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Pause: “forcing it and pushing it on them”?? Is that code for “bother them”??

Anyway, she continued…”I have already written a treatment for it,” she continued. “I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he’d happily come back.”

I don’t know how to write a “treatment” but obviously she’s trying hard to make it happen.

And between us…I hope it does. #GuiltyPleasure

Read more from Cosmo here