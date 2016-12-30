Fireworks Set for Reunion Tower on New Years Eve

December 30, 2016 10:24 PM
Fireworks will light up Downtown Dallas at Reunion Tower on Saturday Night.   The New Years celebration will start at 11:59p.m. with over 4,000 fireworks that will last approximately eight minutes.  The fireworks and the LED lights on the tower will be choreographed to music.

The Trinity Overlook Park and Trinity Groves are the best suggested viewing areas.   Warning for anyone thinking about pulling over along I-30 or 35 to watch the fireworks,  Dallas police are ready to ticket and tow anyone parked on the side of the interstate.

