Carrie Fisher Will Appear In ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ & Two ‘Family Guy’ Episodes

Good news if you’re a Star Wars fan: according to MovieWeb, Carrie Fisher had already finished shooting Star Wars: Episode VIII before she passed away earlier this week (principal photography wrapped a few months ago). What’s still up in the air is what the studio will do with her Princess Leia/General Organa character: which Fisher was scheduled to play in Star Wars: Episode IX, too (let alone all of the reshoots that will happen for Star Wars: Episode VIII, too).

According to The Wrap, Carrie Fisher had also recorded lines as Peter Griffin’s brewery supervisor, Angela, on the show Family Guy before her death. For fans of the Fox television show, this isn’t a surprise: she had been on the show (via voiceover) over 20 times since 2005.