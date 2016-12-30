Barbara Tarbuck, Star Of “General Hospital” And “American Horror Story: Asylum,” Dead at 74

December 30, 2016 1:40 PM
Filed Under: 2016, american horror story: asylum, barbara tarbuck, celebrity, death, general hospital

Barbara Tarbuck, best known for her role on General Hospital as Lady Jane Jacks has died at the age of 74.  Her daughter confirmed that the actress passed away in her Los Angeles home due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Although she was Lady Jane Jacks for 14 years, most might know her for one of her more recent roles, as Mother Superior Claudia in American Horror Story: Asylum.

She also had small role in a number of other television series, including The WaltonsDallasPolice Squad!M*A*S*HCagney & LaceyThe Golden GirlsJudging AmyStar Trek: EnterpriseNYPD BlueNip/TuckGlee.

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live