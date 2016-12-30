Barbara Tarbuck, Star Of “General Hospital” And “American Horror Story: Asylum,” Dead at 74

Barbara Tarbuck, best known for her role on General Hospital as Lady Jane Jacks has died at the age of 74. Her daughter confirmed that the actress passed away in her Los Angeles home due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Although she was Lady Jane Jacks for 14 years, most might know her for one of her more recent roles, as Mother Superior Claudia in American Horror Story: Asylum.

Barbara Tarbuck, the actress who played Mother Superior Claudia in AHS Asylum, has passed away at age 74. 😢 RIP pic.twitter.com/tJQYCymvur — AmericanHorrorStory (@fyeahahs) December 29, 2016

She also had small role in a number of other television series, including The Waltons, Dallas, Police Squad!, M*A*S*H, Cagney & Lacey, The Golden Girls, Judging Amy, Star Trek: Enterprise, NYPD Blue, Nip/Tuck, Glee.

Via People