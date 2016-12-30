6-Year-Old Uses Mom’s Thumbprint To Break Into iPhone And Spend $250 On Amazon

December 30, 2016 1:06 PM
Bethany Howell thought she had been hacked.  She noticed an unusual charge of $250 on Amazon, and knowing she didn’t spend it, and after determining her husband wasn’t the culprit, she turned her attention to the only other person in the house.

Bethany’s six-year-old daughter, Ashlynd, told her parents that she had gone “shopping,” and even got the shipping address right.  Bethany’s iPhone is usually locked though, requiring a pass code to unlock all of the apps.  However, she also implemented the thumbprint feature.  After she had fallen asleep, Ashlynd positioned her thumb and her iPhone and was able to unlock it.

Ashlynd spent $250 on Amazon, all on her current favorite obsession: Pokemon!  She bought cards, toys, dolls.  Unfortunately she didn’t realize Pokemon Go is still free!

Bethany was able to return all but four of the items, and after explaining how exactly money works, she told Ashlynd that Santa found out about her shopping spree, and would be bringing her some of the Pokemon toys for Christmas.

Via Fox 59

