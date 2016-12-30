16 Things You Should Never Say To A Young Mom…If You’re Smart

December 30, 2016 8:55 AM By Kannon
Filed Under: new mom

As if having a baby isn’t hard enough, there’s added stress in being a young mother.

People love to put their noses where they don’t belong, and all up in the life of a young mom is a common place to stick em.

Here’s a few things to avoid saying:

“You look pretty young to have a kid!” (suggested response: “you look old. And ugly. And nosy.”)

“Was she planned??”

“You shouldn’t be holding the baby like that” (grrrr)

“You’re not going to let your kid eat that are you??”

I’m getting irritated reading these, and i’m not even a young mom! Or young. Or a mom at all.

Anyhoo…see the rest of the list from Buzzfeed here

 

More from Kannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live