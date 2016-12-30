16 Things You Should Never Say To A Young Mom…If You’re Smart

As if having a baby isn’t hard enough, there’s added stress in being a young mother.

People love to put their noses where they don’t belong, and all up in the life of a young mom is a common place to stick em.

Here’s a few things to avoid saying:

“You look pretty young to have a kid!” (suggested response: “you look old. And ugly. And nosy.”)

“Was she planned??”

“You shouldn’t be holding the baby like that” (grrrr)

“You’re not going to let your kid eat that are you??”

I’m getting irritated reading these, and i’m not even a young mom! Or young. Or a mom at all.

