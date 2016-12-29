Who Wouldn’t Want Champagne Jell-O Shots!

We think the title speaks for it’s self…. here the recipe

Ingredients:

1st champagne layer

1 and 1/2 cups champagne

1/2 cup boiling water

1 gelatin packet

Creamy layer

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup boiling water

1/2 cup cold water

1 gelatin packet

2nd champagne layer

1 and 1/2 cups champagne

1/2 cup boiling water

1 gelatin packet

For the rim:

Gold sprinkles

Corn syrup

Directions:

Gently pour the 1 and 1/2 cups champagne into a mixing bowl. Measure out 1/2 cup of boiling water in a separate bowl, then add 1 gelatin packet to the water, gently stirring. Once combined, pour the water/gelatin mixture into the champagne and gently stir. Divide the champagne jello into glasses. If you want the jello to set at an angle, place the glasses in a muffin or mini muffin pan at an angle to set in the refrigerator. Once the champagne jello has set, begin to prepare the creamy layer. In a mixing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk and 1 cup of boiling water. Stir to combine. In a separate bowl, combine the 1/2 cup cold water and 1 gelatin packet. Stir to mix. Allow the gelatin mixture to set for 2-3 minutes. Pour the gelatin mixture into the sweetened condensed milk mixture and stir to combine. Divide the creamy layer into the glasses. If you want the jello to set at an angle, place the glasses in a muffin or mini muffin pan at an angle to set in the refrigerator. Repeat the instructions for the champagne layer to add the final layer to the cups. Use a small amount of corn syrup and your finger or a small new paint brush to dab a little bit of corn syrup all around the rim of each glass. Then turn each glass upside down into a shallow bowl of sprinkles, moving it around until the rim is covered. Serve, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Makes 6 glasses.

Recipe by Tyna Hong.

Via Cosmopolitan