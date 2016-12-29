Who Wouldn’t Want Champagne Jell-O Shots!

We think the title speaks for it’s self…. here the recipe
Ingredients:
1st champagne layer
- 1 and 1/2 cups champagne
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1 gelatin packet
Creamy layer
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 1 gelatin packet
2nd champagne layer
- 1 and 1/2 cups champagne
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1 gelatin packet
For the rim:
- Gold sprinkles
- Corn syrup
Directions:
- Gently pour the 1 and 1/2 cups champagne into a mixing bowl.
- Measure out 1/2 cup of boiling water in a separate bowl, then add 1 gelatin packet to the water, gently stirring.
- Once combined, pour the water/gelatin mixture into the champagne and gently stir.
- Divide the champagne jello into glasses. If you want the jello to set at an angle, place the glasses in a muffin or mini muffin pan at an angle to set in the refrigerator.
- Once the champagne jello has set, begin to prepare the creamy layer. In a mixing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk and 1 cup of boiling water. Stir to combine.
- In a separate bowl, combine the 1/2 cup cold water and 1 gelatin packet. Stir to mix. Allow the gelatin mixture to set for 2-3 minutes.
- Pour the gelatin mixture into the sweetened condensed milk mixture and stir to combine.
- Divide the creamy layer into the glasses. If you want the jello to set at an angle, place the glasses in a muffin or mini muffin pan at an angle to set in the refrigerator.
- Repeat the instructions for the champagne layer to add the final layer to the cups.
- Use a small amount of corn syrup and your finger or a small new paint brush to dab a little bit of corn syrup all around the rim of each glass.
- Then turn each glass upside down into a shallow bowl of sprinkles, moving it around until the rim is covered.
- Serve, or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Makes 6 glasses.
Recipe by Tyna Hong.
Via Cosmopolitan