Selena Gomez Joins Forces With Paulina Rubio For Upcoming Duet

Good news for Selena Gomez fans, the pop singer has new music coming out and this time she has collaborated with a veteran in the Latin pop genre.

Paulina Rubio announced that she and the young starlet have been working together on a new single.

“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable,” Rubio, 45, revealed to Vanidades magazine.