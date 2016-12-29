Selena Gomez Joins Forces With Paulina Rubio For Upcoming Duet

December 29, 2016 1:31 PM
Good news for Selena Gomez fans, the pop singer has new music coming out and this time she has collaborated with a veteran in the Latin pop genre.

Paulina Rubio announced that she and the young starlet have been working together on a new single.

“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable,” Rubio, 45, revealed to Vanidades magazine.

