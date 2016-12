In case you haven’t noticed, it’s been warm in DFW. Like, really warm.

How warm is it??

It reached 83 yesterday at DFW! That breaks the record of 81 set back in 1928.

But today is a different story. But don’t worry…it’s Texas…unseasonably warm temps are right around the corner in the next few days.

The forecast for the next few days from NBC5:

Thursday: 58/45

Friday: 57/37

Saturday: 70/47

Sunday: 64/46

Monday: 69/46

