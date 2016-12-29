San Francisco Restaurant Uses Ipads As Plates

December 29, 2016 4:50 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: 103.7 kvil, ipad, quince

San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Quince is serving a dish called “A Dog in Search of Gold” on real Ipads. The dish is described as, “white truffle croquettes on iPads playing videos of water dogs on the truffle-hunt.”

This strange display choice has sparked a surprising amount of controversy as people question the cleanliness of serving food off of touch screens. But as it turns out the chef actually designed a special case for the Ipad which keeps it from actually touching the food. For cleaning the Ipad is removed and the case is washed.

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live