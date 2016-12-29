San Francisco Restaurant Uses Ipads As Plates

San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Quince is serving a dish called “A Dog in Search of Gold” on real Ipads. The dish is described as, “white truffle croquettes on iPads playing videos of water dogs on the truffle-hunt.”

This strange display choice has sparked a surprising amount of controversy as people question the cleanliness of serving food off of touch screens. But as it turns out the chef actually designed a special case for the Ipad which keeps it from actually touching the food. For cleaning the Ipad is removed and the case is washed.