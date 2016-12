P!nk and her hubby Carey Hart welcomed their 2nd baby, a son, the day after Christmas!

Lovin the name, btw…Jameson Moon Hart

P!nk told Access Hollywood in 2010 “My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. Carey and I are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson — we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”

So now their daughter Willow has a little brother!

Congrats to the happy couple!

