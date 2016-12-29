New Years Eve Survival Guide – What To Pack For A Smooth Red-Carpet-Worthy Night

December 29, 2016 5:53 AM By Kannon
Filed Under: New Years, survival guide

Some people think New Years Eve is “amateur night” when it comes to going out…but that doesn’t have to be a reality.

Be a pro this NYE by making sure you pack these essentials for a clean, smooth night.

E! broke it down:

Roll-on perfume. Gotta stay fresh to death.

Mini-mergency kit. Sephora sells these for those unexpected “mini-mergencies”

Eye liner to go

Folding brush

Fashion tape (wardrobe-malfunction-fixers)

Fold-up- flats

Dry shampoo

Flavored Chapstick

Happy New Year!

Get more and find out where to get every bit of it here

 

Listen Live