New Years Eve Survival Guide – What To Pack For A Smooth Red-Carpet-Worthy Night

Some people think New Years Eve is “amateur night” when it comes to going out…but that doesn’t have to be a reality.
Be a pro this NYE by making sure you pack these essentials for a clean, smooth night.
E! broke it down:
Roll-on perfume. Gotta stay fresh to death.
Mini-mergency kit. Sephora sells these for those unexpected “mini-mergencies”
Eye liner to go
Folding brush
Fashion tape (wardrobe-malfunction-fixers)
Fold-up- flats
Dry shampoo
Flavored Chapstick
Happy New Year!
Get more and find out where to get every bit of it here