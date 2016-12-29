Meghan Markle Is 2016’s Most Googled Actress

For the longest time Meghan Markle was just known as the girl from the USA drama ‘Suits’. But shockingly the young actress is dating Prince Harry, the 5th in line for the crown of Great Britain. Needless to say the prince’s new relationship has not been very well received. Markle has faced a lot of backlash since the relationship started. The biggest grievance people seem to have pertain to Meghan being biracial and having had a divorce prior to her relationship with the prince. Many have taken to calling her a “social climber” as well as having, “behavior unfitting the royal family.” Only time will tell if this relationship is the sham some are making it out to be.

Via The Washington Post