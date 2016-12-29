Everyone’s In Love With This Woman Who Got Revenge On Her Ex-Fiancé

Brenna Clanton was dumped over text by her fiancé just weeks after buying him amazing tickets for the Dallas Cowboys game on December 26th. In the text her ex’s only excuse for ending the relationship was because, “they had nothing in common.”

Brenna picked herself up and went to the game with what might be the best sign ever:

“My fiancé dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas. #ESPN #MNF #NothingInCommon #ghosting”

This savage sign quickly made it onto social media and went viral. Now Brenna has hundreds of responses from men who would love to go to a Cowboys game with her. Looks like she won’t be single for long.

Via Elite Daily