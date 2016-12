This is an incredible video, even if you’re not a Star Wars geek…FAN! I meant fan! (Full disclosure: I love it too).

In celebration of Carrie’s life, check out her audition for the part that would change her life forever…Princess Leia.

Reading across from Harrison Ford, watch her at only 19 years old!

We lost Carrie much too soon yesterday morning at the age of 60.

