The Most Popular Google Searches For Dallas In 2016 Revealed

Google has released the most popular searches for 2016 in Dallas, and #1 may surprise you! It was not the election!
A few by category include:
Top Trending SEARCHES:
- Powerball
- Prince
- Donald Trump
Trending NEWS:
- Olympics
- Elections
- Orlando shooting
- 4. Dallas shooting (how’d that happen??
Top trending PEOPLE:
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Michael Phelps
Top trending MOVIES:
- Suicide Squad
- Finding Dory
- The Revenant
Top trending NEAR ME:
- Mexican food near me
- HEB near me
- Chinese delivery near me
