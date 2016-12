Tears. Get ready for em.

A 92-year-old terminally ill man had one last wish before leaving the hospital to go home and pass away peacefully…to hold his wife of 66 years’ hand one last time.

He got his wish, and the pic has gone super-viral in China.

Afterward the couple said their final goodbye, the man returned home, where he passed away two hours later.

