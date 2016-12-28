Lewisville PD Warn Residents Of Man Impersonating As A Code Officer

The Lewisville Police department has issued a warning to residents about a man that is impersonating as a code officer in order to gain entry into their backyards.

Two incidents were reported Tuesday afternoon Dec. 27, 2016 on Tanner Drive in the Orchard Valley Estates neighborhood and on Holly Oak in the Timberbrook addition.

Police were told both times that a black man wearing a white shirt and tie told them he was a Lewisville code officer and needed to get into their backyards. The man didn’t present any ID and had no official vehicle with him.

Police officials said residents refused to give him access.

“Residents are urged be cautious if approached by someone claiming to work for the city,” the department said.

They say code officers always wear city-issued shirts, carry an official ID card, and have a badge like the one pictured above.

If you’re approached by someone claiming to be a city code officer without those items, call Lewisville PD at (972) 219-3600.