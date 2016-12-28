Job Seekers Should NEVER Answer This Question

If a new job is part of your 2017 plan, according to MarketWatch, here’s an important suggestion.

In addition to the usual myriad of questions a hiring manager will fire your way, you may be asked, “what was/is your salary at your past/present job?”

Answering this question often puts you… at a great disadvantage.

Currently, Massachusetts and New York politicians are working to pass laws prohibiting companies from asking this question.

There are many ways to politely avoid the conversation. Politely say with a friendly smile:

“it would be best for me not to discuss such, taking into consideration the privacy of the matter between myself and my/that company.”

“with respect to the business privacy of my/that company, it wouldn’t be professional of me to discuss such.”

“honestly, I am not at liberty to discuss my current/past employer’s confidential employee salary matters. I am sure you can understand.”

“due to my contract/agreement with the company, I am not at liberty to divulge private financial information. Maintaining professional ethics are important”

I professional organization will respect you more by following proper protocol. If not, ask yourself, “would this be a good place for me to work?”

If you have a great response, please share it here.

Bottom line… your salary… is your private business.

Good luck on your 2017 job search!!!