Donald Trump Alleges Presidential Transition Not Going Smoothly

December 28, 2016 11:25 AM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, President-Elect, Transition, Twitter

Seems the presidential transition… isn’t going as well as President-elect Donald Trump anticipated.

You may remember this video.

 

Now, CNN reports after President Obama’s recent interview with “The Axe Files” podcast and telling senior adviser David Axelrod, “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated that, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” President-elect Trump took to Twitter.

I doubt many Presidential transitions go smoothly, because of the obvious.

For now, let the Tweets… continue!

Donald Trump will be officially sworn in as our 45th President, Friday Jan. 20th on the steps of the U.S. Capital, at 12 noon.

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live