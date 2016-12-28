Donald Trump Alleges Presidential Transition Not Going Smoothly

Seems the presidential transition… isn’t going as well as President-elect Donald Trump anticipated.

You may remember this video.

Now, CNN reports after President Obama’s recent interview with “The Axe Files” podcast and telling senior adviser David Axelrod, “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated that, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” President-elect Trump took to Twitter.

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

I doubt many Presidential transitions go smoothly, because of the obvious.

For now, let the Tweets… continue!

Donald Trump will be officially sworn in as our 45th President, Friday Jan. 20th on the steps of the U.S. Capital, at 12 noon.