Avril Lavigne Working On New Music For First Album Since Lyme Disease Diagnosis

December 28, 2016 11:52 AM
A year and a half ago, Avril Lavigne revealed that she had been bedridden for five months battling Lyme Disease.

Today, in a new Instagram post, the 32-year-old announced that she was working on new music for her first album since 2013’s Avril Lavigne.

Lavigne has not released a single since 2015’s “Fly,” which was written and performed for the 2015 Special Olympics.  In the captioned photo, Lavigne wrote, “I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs.  It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”

Via E!

