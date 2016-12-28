Avril Lavigne Working On New Music For First Album Since Lyme Disease Diagnosis

A year and a half ago, Avril Lavigne revealed that she had been bedridden for five months battling Lyme Disease.
Today, in a new Instagram post, the 32-year-old announced that she was working on new music for her first album since 2013’s Avril Lavigne.
Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years. It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally. I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation. I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It's going to be an amazing 2017!
Lavigne has not released a single since 2015’s “Fly,” which was written and performed for the 2015 Special Olympics. In the captioned photo, Lavigne wrote, “I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”
Via E!