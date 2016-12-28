Ariana Grande Speaks About Sick Feeling After Encounter With Male Fan

December 28, 2016 12:13 PM
Ariana Grande is starting to have enough of women being sexually objectified by male fans.  In a recent encounter with a fan while she and boyfriend Mac Miller were out, the singer has taken to Twitter to speak about the event.

Grande wrote, “went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell mac that he’s a big fan. He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us.”

She added, “I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said “Ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!! *pause* Hitting that? the f‑‑k?? This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?)”

Grande continued, “I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.  It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease.”

“We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame. We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”

